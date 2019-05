Vienna. It is 30 years since the Velvet Revolution when young people through the entire Czechoslovakia won a change of regime through peaceful protests.

How does the generation of young and successful people who grew up in democratic regime perceive freedom? The discussion is leb by Thomas Seifert, Wiener Zeitung.

GLOBSEC City Talks debate speakers



Natália Kisková, HubHub, Bratislava

Alexandra Martin, Globsec, Bratislava

Francis Rafal, Global Shapers Vienna, Vienna

Muamer Becirovic, Kopf um Krone, Vienna

Led by: Thomas Seifert, Wiener Zeitung, Vienna