Afghan soldiers gather at a street in Kunduz on August 31, 2019. - Afghan security forces "repelled" a coordinated Taliban assault on the northern city of Kunduz on August 31, President Ashraf Ghani said, amid competing claims from the insurgents. The multi-pronged offensive on Kunduz, which has come under frequent attack since 2015, occurred as US and Taliban negotiators continue to seek an agreement in Doha that wouldsee thousands of American troops leave Afghanistan in return for various security guarantees. (Photo by Bashir KHAN SAFI / AFP)

© APAWeb / Afp/Bashir Khan Safi