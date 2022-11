A photo taken on November 8, 2022 shows the logo of German chip manufacturer Elmos Semiconductor at the company's headquarters in Dortmund, western Germany. - The takeover of the chip production of Elmos Semiconductor by the Swedish competitor Silex, subsidiary of the Chinese group Sai Microelectronics, will probably not be approved. The Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) has informed the parties involved that the sale of Elmos wafer production to Silex will probably be prohibited at the upcoming cabinet meeting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Elmos announced. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

